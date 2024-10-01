Rosé poured her “blood and tears” into her upcoming solo album, rosie.

The BLACKPINK singer announced news of her full length album via Instagram on Tuesday, October 1. “I cannot believe I am finally announcing my first album release to you all,” the K-pop star wrote in a post featuring the album cover, which includes a photo of Rosé laying down as her blonde curls envelop her face.

“I fell asleep many nights feeling confused and lost. But with the support of my dear friends and family, my team, and of course my number ones, I am sat here today excited to announce the date of my album release,” shared the global star. “I have poured my blood and tears into this album. I cannot wait for you to listen to this little journal of mine. Rosie – is the name I allow my friends and family to call me. With this album, I hope you all feel that much closer to me.”

Before signing off, she confirmed one big piece of information for BLINKs: “And yes, it’s a full length album.”

The album is set for release on Dec. 6, 2024, and will feature 12 tracks all written and produced by the K-pop singer. This will also serve as her first music release under Atlantic Records, which she signed to last month.

“I know I’ve been away for a minute, but I’ve been working really hard on some things that I’m really excited about,” she wrote on Instagram, per The Korea Times. “I cannot wait for you all to hear everything.”

Rosé first debuted as a solo artist outside of BLACKPINK with the release of her single album R in March 2021, featuring the tracks “On The Ground” and “Gone.” At the time, the music video for “On The Ground” broke PSY’s record for the most viewed music video by a Korean soloist in 24 hours — which he held for eight years for the song “Gentleman.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover everything we know about her album so far:

