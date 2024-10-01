We guess blondes really do have more fun! BLACKPINK‘s Jennie just revealed a jaw-dropping transformation at Paris Fashion Week — her usual brown locks have gone completely platinum!

The K-pop star turned heads when attending the Chanel show during PFW on October 1. Jennie, who has been an ambassador for the brand since 2017, usually pulls all the stops when attending Chanel shows — but this had to be our fav look yet.

Donning a pin-straight, long and icy blonde hairdo, Jennie made quite the arrival on the scene. It’s unclear if the new blonde locks are her real strands — or if she’s donned a wig, as many celebrities do when attending prestigious events. The K-pop star also skipped pants for the occasion, and went for turquoise micro shorts made of Chanel’s signature tweed, paired with sheer black tights and Chanel pumps. There’s a reason why fans call her “human Chanel”!

“I remember when I was little, I look through my mother’s wardrobe, and search for whatever vintage Chanel I could find,” Jennie told Elle Magazine in January 2019.

The BLACKPINK member is currently preparing for a musical comeback, and is set to release her very first single under Columbia Records this month. Fans can look forward to her new single “Mantra,” which will be released on October 11.

After Jennie’s contract with BLACKPINK’s label YG Entertainment concluded in late 2023, her solo endeavors have been exclusively managed by ODD Atelier, her very own label. Meanwhile, her BLACKPINK bandmates have also ventured into their own solo companies — Lisa with LLOUD, Jisoo with BLISSOO and Rosé with YG subsidiary The Black Label.

Jennie announced ODD Atelier on December 24, 2023, through her Instagram Stories. She introduced the company, known as OA on Instagram with the handle @oddatelier, to her 82 million followers, revealing it as the new chapter of her solo career.

Despite their solo pursuits, BLACKPINK members have agreed to continue promoting as a group under YG Entertainment. YG hinted in July 2024 that a group comeback and world tour could be on the horizon for 2025.

Click through our gallery to see photos of Jennie’s brand new ‘do:

