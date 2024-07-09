BLACKPINK‘s Jennie Kim has issued an apology on Tuesday, July 9, after fans spotted her vaping indoors in a recent YouTube vlog.

Smoking indoors, including the use of vape devices, is illegal in South Korea, according to France’s AFP news agency.

“We sincerely apologize to everyone who felt uncomfortable with Jennie’s actions in the content released on the 2nd,” said OA, the record label and company Jennie set up last year, in a statement via X on Tuesday.

“Jennie acknowledges and deeply regrets her mistake of vaping indoors and causing inconvenience to the staff. Jennie has personally apologized to all the staff on-site who may have been affected,” the statement continued. “We apologize to her fans who have been disappointed through this incident. We hope to prevent this from reoccurring in the future.”

ICYMI, Jennie, 28, was captured vaping in a now-deleted vlog posted to her YouTube channel, seated in a makeup chair while hairstylists and makeup artists attended to her. Although the video has been removed, it has resurfaced on social media.

Following the backlash, South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed AFP that it had received a complaint to investigate the incident.

Jennie is part of the K-pop super group BLACKPINK along with members Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa. While the girl band are set to continue as a group after renewing their contracts with record label YG Entertainment last December, all of the members have launched their own companies to pursue solo careers.

“We have successfully reached an agreement within our board of directors regarding the signing of exclusive group contracts for all four members of BLACKPINK, our esteemed artists,” the company wrote in a statement at the time.

Following their renewal announcement, Jennie announced her company OA, or Odd Atelier, in December 2023.

“Hi, this is Jennie. This year was filled with many accomplishments, and I’m so thankful for all the love I’ve received,” she shared via her Instagram Story in December, per Billboard. “I’m also about what’s to come, as I start my solo journey in 2024 with a company that I have established called OA. Please show lots of love for my new start with OA and of course Blackpink. Thank you.”

Jennie also made her acting debut in 2023, appearing alongside Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd in HBO’s short-lived music drama The Idol.

