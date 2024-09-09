Jennie Kim is just getting started. The singer and rapper from BLACKPINK is finally releasing new music very soon — and teaming up with Columbia Records!

When Does Jennie Kim’s Next Single Come Out?

The singer, who founded her own company, ODD Atelier, in late 2023, has officially teamed up with Columbia Records for her upcoming solo. Fans can look forward to new music from Jennie in October 2024.

On September 8, 2024, Columbia Records shared the exciting news on Instagram with a vibrant post announcing their partnership with Jennie and ODD Atelier.

“We are family,” the caption proclaimed. The post featured two striking images of Jennie in sleek black attire, set against a vivid red backdrop.

As Variety confirmed, this new venture will launch in October with Jennie’s upcoming solo single, her first release since “You & Me,” which she performed during BLACKPINK’s Born Pink world tour in 2022 and 2023.

Since the inception of ODD Atelier, Jennie has been on a roll, diving into various projects spanning fashion, music, and entertainment. She made a splash with her runway debut for Jacquemus in June, collaborated with Brockhampton’s Matt Champion and Zico, and appeared on shows like Apartment 404 and Hulu’s My Name is Gabriel. Additionally, she teased an unreleased track in a Beats commercial this past June.

Did Jennie Kim Leave BLACKPINK?

After Jennie’s contract with BLACKPINK’s label YG Entertainment concluded in late 2023, her solo endeavors have been exclusively managed by ODD Atelier. Meanwhile, her BLACKPINK bandmates have also ventured into their own solo paths—Lisa with LLOUD, Jisoo with BLISSOO and Rosé with YG subsidiary The Black Label.

Jennie announced ODD Atelier on December 24, 2023, through her Instagram Stories. She introduced the company, known as OA on Instagram with the handle @oddatelier, to her 82 million followers, revealing it as the new chapter of her solo career.

The name “OA,” short for Odd Atelier, translates to “odd workshop” in English. As “atelier” means “workshop” in French, it reflects Jennie’s aim to create unique and attention-grabbing projects.

When Will BLACKPINK Be Reuniting?

Despite their solo pursuits, BLACKPINK members have agreed to continue promoting as a group under YG Entertainment. YG hinted in July 2024 that a group comeback and world tour could be on the horizon for 2025.

