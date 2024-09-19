BLACKPINK‘s Jennie Kim said she related “a lot” to her character from HBO show The Idol, especially regarding the “manipulative” side of pop stardom.

ICYMI, the series premiered in June 2023, and is based on the music industry in Los Angeles, following a female pop singer named Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose Depp. Jennie’s character, named Dyanne, begins as one of Jocelyn’s backup dancers, until her own pop star ambitions begin to emerge.

“I related to Dyanne a lot. Like, a lot,” Jennie revealed during a Harper’s Bazaar interview from September 2024. “Wanting to become a super pop star is something I could easily just tune myself into,” she added.

On top of that, she also related heavily to the manipulative side of pop stardom.

“Having the idea of this evil person coming in and trying to manipulate, I’ve been in that world my whole life,” Jennie said, admitting it was part the part of the show that appealed most to her.

The “SOLO” singer is a member of the biggest K-pop girl group in the world, BLACKPINK, and has previously opened up about the tight restrictions K-pop stars often face while speaking to Dua Lipa on her BBC Sounds “Dua Lipa: At Your Service” podcast last year.

“Starting my career in Korea as a K-pop artist has restricted so many sides of me, where it wasn’t just allowed to be shown because I’m a K-pop idol,” she told Dua. “And I was scared, I think, also to express myself. And as things grew, over time, I was able to express myself and people would see it as breaking the boundaries rather than, ‘She’s doing something that she’s not allowed to do’ and being able to open a new chapter for people that are starting in the business in Korea.”

She continued, “That’s when I realized I want to break more boundaries for people in my culture to understand that expressing yourself as however you want – there shouldn’t be a standard. There shouldn’t be a reason to judge, and [rather to] just see it as, ‘Oh, that’s how that person expresses themselves.’”

Jennie is preparing to reintroduce herself on her own terms, stepping outside the BLACKPINK bubble. In December 2023, she launched her own company, ODD Atelier, and recently announced her signing with Columbia Records, with her first single set to drop in October.

“BLACKPINK Jennie will always be a part of me, but you will also get to experience this new side,” Jennie told Harper’s Bazaar. “I spent six years as a trainee, and throughout that process, I was so focused on becoming a performer, I didn’t really understand the meaning of becoming an artist.”

