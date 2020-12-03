A totally new look! Booboo Stewart is seriously unrecognizable in NBC’s upcoming production of Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical.

The former Disney Channel star is set to play Young Max, who fans may know better as The Grinch’s dog, in the television event which premieres on Wednesday, December 9. Just one week before fans can watch this live adventure to Whoville, the network shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos and, yes, the fan-favorite Descendants alum is sporting a reindeer antler on his head just like in the Grinch cartoon!

Along with Max’s signature antler, Booboo also has a full face of makeup totally transforming him into a pup. The actor and singer’s look comes complete with floppy ears and paws. From the look of it, Booboo will spend most of the musical on all four legs, except for during the dance sequences, of course.

Scroll through our gallery to check out all the photos of Booboo as Young Max and tune into Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical on NBC on Wednesday, December 9, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

