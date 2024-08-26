For a dose of heartwarming comedy and personal empowerment, look no further than Boot Camp, a new movie adaptation of a Wattpad story by Gina Musa. Directed by Mackenzie Munro, this movie is set to bring the popular story to a wider audience.

What’s ‘Boot Camp’ About?

Boot Camp centers on Whitney Carmichael, who enrolls in a rigorous summer boot camp with the goal of reinventing herself. However, her plans take an unexpected turn when she develops feelings for her personal trainer. Throughout the boot camp experience, Whitney learns to reject others’ expectations and begins to embrace her authentic self. This romantic comedy blends humor with a message of self-empowerment and personal growth.

The author wrote in a statement to Wattpad: “I have so many people to thank, but I want to start off with all of you, my readers. Thank you so much for reading, loving, and supporting this story over the last eight years. This book truly took off on Wattled in a way I could’v never imagined, and I could not picture a more perfect way to bring the story to life than with a movie!”

Produced by Great Pacific Media and Thunderbird Entertainment’s Scripted division, Boot Camp is also set to reach international audiences thanks to Wattpad WEBTOON Studios handling global sales and distribution.

Where Can You Watch ‘Boot Camp’?

The film was released in select theaters across the United States on August 2, 2024. If you prefer to stream from the comfort of your home, Boot Camp is also available on Prime Video, Apple TV, and On Demand.

For viewers in Canada, the movie will be available for streaming starting August 27.

“This story has taken my on an absolute whirlwind of a journey, and sometimes I still feel like I’m that fourteen year-old girl typing chapter at 1am and kicking my feet reading comments about Axel,” the author wrote in another note to Wattpad. “Truly, I would not be here without you all and your unwavering support for this story.”

Who’s in the Cast of ‘Boot Camp’?

The movie features a fantastic lineup of actors bringing these memorable characters to life:

Rachel Boudwin as Whitney Carmichael

Drew Tanner as Axel

Emmanuelle Chriqui as Willow

Anisha Chema as Martina

Watch the Official Trailer for ‘Boot Camp’ Below:

