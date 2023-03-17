Family of four! Brenda Song gave birth to baby No. 2 with fiancé Macaulay Culkin late last year. The pair welcomed their second son, Carson, sometime before Christmas 2022, according to Us Weekly.

Carson is the second son for the couple. Brenda, 34, and Macaulay, 42, previously welcomed their firstborn, Dakota Song Culkin, in April 2021.

Similar to Carson, the couple kept Dakota’s birth a secret until they confirmed they were parents while issuing a statement the same month of his birth. “We’re overjoyed,” they said at the time.

Brenda and Macaulay were first romantically linked in June 2017. While they have kept most of their relationship out of the spotlight, the Home Alone actor previously discussed their plans to start a family.

“I’m gonna make some babies,” Macaulay said while appearing on an August 2018 episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. “This one’s a good one, so I’m probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit. I mean, we’ve definitely been practicing.”

The Disney Channel alum later gave her fans a glimpse into their relationship while celebrating Macaulay’s 40th birthday in August 2020.

“I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you,” Brenda penned via Instagram. “But firstly, that would take me an eternity and secondly, you won’t even see this because you don’t ever use Instagram. Hahaha. My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am [the] luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you.”

Brenda and Macaulay became parents of two just one year after they got engaged. The couple has not publicly commented on their plans to wed, though a source told Us Weekly in January 2022 that they “are and always have been very in love with each other” amid the engagement news.

However, the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum seemingly confirmed the news when she was spotted rocking a diamond ring on her left hand for the first time on January 25, 2022.

In January 2022, jewelry designer Mark Broumand, who did not design Brenda’s ring, shared details about her ring while exclusively speaking to Life & Style.

“Brenda’s ring appears to feature a very large pear-shaped diamond between 6 to 8 carats set on a dainty setting design, which appears to have a row of round diamonds in a micropavé setting,” he explained at the time.

