The 2021 BRIT Awards are finally here! On Tuesday, May 11, music’s biggest stars arrived at the O2 Arena in London for an in-person ceremony amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The British awards show comes after both the 2021 Academy Awards and 2021 Grammy Awards were also in-person following a year of virtual events during the global health crisis.

Tons of musicians took the trip across the pond to walk the BRIT Awards red carpet and show off their fashion-forward looks. Olivia Rodrigo, for one, took her global superstardom to the next level with a performance at the event. “My first time in the U.K. and I’m gonna be performing at the @brits OMG,” the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star wrote on Instagram when announcing the news to her followers. “So excited I can hardly wait!”

The “Drivers License” songstress walked the carpet in a neon Christian Dior gown paired with a black belt and chunky black heels. When it came to her makeup, Olivia went with her signature winged eyeliner paired with red lipstick. Although she’s not up for any awards, the talented teen is sure to make a splash when she takes the stage to perform her hit single. “My U.K. fans have been beyond supportive of me, and I’m so excited to perform for them on this iconic stage,” Olivia added in a press release.

Dua Lipa, who’s nominated for multiple awards, also made an appearance on the red carpet. She turned heads in a gold and purple Vivienne Westwood dress with thigh-high stockings and black heels. The “Don’t Start Now” singer accessorized her look with a pearl necklace and matching bracelet. The British songstress is up for British Female Solo Artist, British Album for Future Nostalgia and British Single for “Physical.” She’ll also take the stage to perform.

Also up for awards this year are Little Mix, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and more. Taylor Swift is also set to receive the 2021 Global Icon Award during the ceremony, which is given “in recognition of her immense impact on music across the world and incredible repertoire and achievements to date” per Billboard. She will make history as the first female and non-British artist to take home the honor. The Lover singer is also up for International Female Solo Artist.

Scroll through our gallery to see all your favorite stars’ fashionable looks on the 2021 BRIT Awards red carpet.

