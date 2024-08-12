Tana Mongeau has addressed the controversy involving her podcast co-host Brooke Schofield, following the resurfacing of several “racist” tweets.

These tweets, dating from 2012 to 2015, garnered widespread criticism after going viral on August 3, 2024. The posts, which include a defense of George Zimmerman concerning the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin, have resulted in considerable backlash against Brooke.

Now, Tana has chimed in with her own response during a recent episode of the pair’s podcast, appearing on “Cancelled” while Brooke was notably absent.

Tana did not hold back, labeling the resurfaced tweets as “f–ked up” and “horrific,” and explicitly condemning Brooke’s past actions.

“I have no right to forgive her as a white person for the things that she said,” she said, revealing that she had initially supported Brooke but quickly regretted it. “I’m going to beat myself up for that forever, quite frankly.”

As she didn’t want to “add to the problem,” Tana said it was “not enough” to write off Brooke’s tweets as past mistakes due to her upbringing. She then brought up her own controversial “racist” tweets: “I know that there’s always more growing for me to do.”

“I’m hoping Brooke is taking the time right now to reflect and grow and learn in a lot of the ways that I did,” Tana said. “I told Brooke this the other day, I said, ‘You have to make peace with the fact that there will be people that never forgive you. This may recirculate for the rest of your life and you have to be ready to be open and honest and talk about it.'”

The influencer also expressed hope that Brooke would use this opportunity to reflect, grow, and learn, while also noting that Brooke’s behavior on “Cancelled” did not match the sentiments expressed in the resurfaced tweets.

To further show her commitment to learning and advocacy, Tana announced that she would donate the proceeds from the podcast episode and her TikTok creator fund to the Trayvon Martin Foundation.

In her own apology video, Brooke broke down in tears while acknowledging that the tweets were “wrong,” “horrible,” and “disgusting.”

She explained that she was adopted by her grandparents when she was 10, adding that their views influenced her.

“There are people in my life, who I’ve looked up to forever, who I do not agree with,” she told her fans and followers.

Brooke admitted she tweeted some of those remarks when she was 18 but didn’t “shift her way of thinking” until she graduated from college.

She also apologized for not speaking out sooner.

