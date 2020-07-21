According to Brooklyn Beckham‘s ex Lexy Panterra, he is “too immature” to get married. Yep, the hip-hop artist completely slammed the photographer, just days after news hit the web that he was engaged to his new girlfriend, Nicola Peltz.

“We are not together any more because of his immature ways and him not being a good friend,” Lexy explained in a new interview with The Sun. “I don’t want to say exactly why we split. I don’t want to bash him. The long distance thing was a factor for sure. It was a relationship that I could never take seriously, to be honest. The age gap was a big deal. You can tell immediately that he is a little immature. He was everything that you could imagine a young adult would be, at times a little bit more. Sometimes you just get fed up.”

“Brooklyn does look kind of babyish and I think the way he dresses doesn’t do him any favors,” she added. “I think he needs to work on his friendships. He has a lot of random friends that come and go. It would be better for him if they stuck around.”

For those who missed it, the 21-year-old announced that he was engaged to Nicola on July 11, 2020, after nine months together.

“I was pretty shocked and confused when I heard he got engaged,” Lexy continued. “It’s not something anyone was expecting and, honestly, Brooklyn is not ready for that. He is very young and way too immature. I don’t know why he falls in love every few minutes. There is no consistency in his relationships. He has a new chick every month, so it’s surprising he would try to do this.”

As for Brooklyn and Lexy, they dated for a few months in early 2018. Then, in September 2019, they were spotted kissing again.

“We never talked about getting engaged. I would never have considered marrying Brooklyn. For what? There is nothing he could have brought to the table beside his family’s money and I don’t need that,” the dancer said. “I don’t miss Brooklyn. We’re not even cool anymore. We have unfollowed each other on Instagram. I have moved on to better things. If he walked up to me at a festival now I would say, ‘I hope you’re enjoying my music and I hope you brought your mum.’ I’ll admit that Brooklyn is a stud — but his dad is way more of a stud.”

