Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz might be newlyweds, but they’re already an iconic Hollywood couple. Keep reading to see some of their most romantic and cutest photos together (spoiler: there’s a lot).

The now-married couple were first romantically linked in January 2020, and were engaged a couple months later. “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world,” Brooklyn wrote on Instagram in July 2020. “I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx.”

While they first started dating in 2020, the couple actually met years prior. Nicola revealed to Vogue Magazine that she first met Brooklyn at Coachella festival in April 2017, almost three years before they started dating.

“We didn’t get along at first,” Nicola commented, though she didn’t explain why. However, it’s clear the two have since settled their differences by settling down, literally.

Nicola spoke about her relationship in an interview with Cosmopolitan UK in 2023, mentioning that her husband knew early on that he wanted to marry her.

“We started dating three years ago last October. He would tell me all the time, ‘I want to be with you,’ or ‘I want to marry you,’ ” she said.

And when it comes to advice for a happy marriage, she said that it’s important to spend most of your time together.

“We spend every night together,” she revealed. “Even with work travel, we work around it. Like, he had to do one day on-set in LA last year when we were in New York, but he never slept there … I was like, ‘You can go have a night at the apartment.’ And he said no. So he woke up at, I don’t know, 2am to get a very, very early flight and then flew right back after.”

Not only that, the two have spoken about their hopes to have children of their own very soon.

“Brooklyn tells me every day that he wants kids yesterday and that makes me fall way more in love with him,” Nicola told Grazia Magazine in October 2022. “I love that he says that. I’m so excited to be a mom one day. I just want to be as good as a mom as my mom is and give them all my attention. So, I feel like I have to do a few more work things before I have kids. But we definitely want a very big family.”

Scroll through the gallery to see the most romantic photos of Brooklyn and Nicola.

