We’re counting down the days till BTS is reunited!

If you didn’t know, nearly all of the members of the biggest boy band in the world are currently enlisted in the South Korean military, and have plans to come back together as a group after each member fulfills their service.

Keep reading to see everything we know about the group’s reunion:

Which BTS Members Are Currently in the Military?

In South Korea, it is mandatory for all able-bodied men born in the country to complete 18 months of military service before turning 28 years old.

BTS’ oldest member, Jin, was one of the the first K-pop stars to ever be offered an exemption of the law after he turned 28 in 2020. The South Korean government offered him a two-year delay for entering the army in recognition of BTS’s efforts in “enhancing Korea’s international image.”

While there have been many exemptions made for other South Korean athletes and performing artists who have opted out of their own military enlistment, BTS announced in October 2022 that they would be completing their two-year stint in the army regardless, ending a years-long debate in the country.

The first member to embark in military service was Jin, who enlisted on December 13, 2023, and was the first member who completed his service in June 2024. Following his enlistment was J-Hope a few months later, with Suga next, and then RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook enlisting at the same time in December 2024.

When Are BTS Reuniting?

All of the members of BTS will have been discharged from the South Korean military in June 2025. That should give them some time to prepare for a reunion comeback!

When Big Hit first announced BTS’ hiatus in 2022, they also revealed plans to come back together as a group “around 2025,” after all seven members complete their service. No further details have been released regarding their big comeback as of yet.

“Since the creation of BTS over ten years ago, the band has risen to international success, broken records, and catapulted K-Pop into the global stratosphere,” Big Hit’s statement read at the time. “BIGHIT MUSIC has focused to the milestone moment when it would be possible to respect the needs of the country and for these healthy young men to serve with their countrymen, and that’s now.”

2025 needs to get here already!

