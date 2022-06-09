BTS‘ newest album, Proof, is an anthology of their work and a love letter to fans. The 48-track compilation will feature many of the boyband’s hit singles, from “Dynamite” and “Boy With Luv” featuring Halsey to their debut single “No More Dream,” as well as three brand new songs.

“As BTS celebrates the ninth anniversary of its debut and is about to open a new chapter in their 10th year as artists, Proof was designed to look back on the group’s past activities and ruminate on their meaning,” the group’s agency Big Hit Music said in a statement.

What Is the Full Tracklist of ‘Proof’?

The album consists of three CDs including 48 tracks. The first CD of the trio includes 19 tracks of their biggest hits, including “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “Fire,” “DNA,” “Boy With Luv” featuring Halsey, “Spring Day,” “Fake Love,” “Dynamite” and “Butter.” The second CD consists of subunit tracks such as “Friends” by V and Jimin and “BTS Cypher: PT. 3 : KILLER,” which features the rappers of the group.

The final disc is dedicated to Army, the group’s dedicated fanbase,and will include demo versions of some of the band’s past hits. It will also include “Born Singer,” which the band wrote in 2013 and never officially released. Another fan-favorite to be included is “Tony Montana,” which was originally released by member Suga under the stage name Agust D, featuring vocals from member Jimin.

Each member of BTS chose a solo and sub-unit song to be included on the album’s second CD. Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook explained their song choices in the “Proof of Inspiration” teasers.

Suga ended up choosing the songs “Trivia 轉 : Seesaw” and “BTS Cypher PT.3 : KILLER (Feat. Supreme Boi)” for the second Proof CD. RM chose “Intro: Persona” and “Stay,” Jin selected “Moon” and “Jamais Vu,” Jimin chose “Filter” and “Friends,” V selected “Singularity” and “00:00 (Zero O’Clock)” and Jungkook chose “Euphoria” and Dimple.”

What Songs Are New in ‘Proof’?

Within the mix are three new songs: “Yet To Come,” “Run BTS” and “For Youth.”

According to a press release, “For Youth” is about BTS’ “affection and gratitude to their fans.” As for “Run BTS,” the band recalls their variety web show of the same name, which they have been doing since August 2015. In each episode, the band members play games or participate in a variety of activities that require them to complete challenges, and sometimes carry out secret missions, in order to earn prizes or receive punishments. The band has been a part of the show for three seasons, filming more than 150 episodes.

Why Are BTS Re-Releasing Songs?

Proof is an album memorializing BTS, released almost exactly nine years after their debut on June 13, 2013. The band is re-releasing their most important hits, never-heard-before demos and solo tracks to honor and recognize their many years together.