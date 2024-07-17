BTS’ Jimin is making a comeback amid his active enlistment in the South Korean military! Releasing the album MUSE alongside lead single “Who” later this month, keep reading for everything we know about the project.

When Is Jimin Dropping ‘Muse’?

Jimin will be releasing his solo album MUSE on July 19, 2024, alongside his lead single “Who.” The project will feature seven tracks, including the previously released single “Closer Than This,” which was released in December.

Not only that, he’s also set to make an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on July 22!

MUSE comes less than a year and a half after the South Korean singer released his 2023 debut solo album FACE, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

“Following his first solo album, FACE, where he sought to explore his true identity, MUSE documents his journey in search of the source of his inspiration,” reads a June 2024 BigHit Music statement, which also stated that the project will showcase “Jimin’s expanded musical spectrum.”

Is Jimin and BTS Enlisted in the Military?

Jimin’s project’s timing comes in the midst of his and the rest of the BTS members’ active military enlistment. ICYMI, For context: in South Korea, it is mandatory for all able-bodied men born in the country to complete two years of military service before turning 28 years old.

BTS’ oldest member, Jin, was one of the the first K-pop stars to ever be offered an exemption of the law after he turned 28 in 2020. The South Korean government offered him a two-year delay for entering the army in recognition of BTS’s efforts in “enhancing Korea’s international image.”

While there have been many exemptions made for other South Korean athletes and performing artists who have opted out of their own military enlistment, BTS announced in October 2022 that they would be completing their two-year stint in the army regardless, ending a years-long debate in the country.

The first member to embark in military service was Jin, who enlisted on December 13, 2023. A few months later, J-Hope was the second BTS member to enlist in military service on April 18, 2023. Suga joined in September 2023, with RM, Jimin, Jung Kook and V enlisting in December 2023. All members are expect to return as a group sometime in 2025.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.