In the world of K-pop, where every gesture and glance can spark widespread speculation, there’s one thing all fans want to know: what happened between BTS’ Jimin and TWICE’s Jeongyeon?

Before you get too excited, let’s set the record straight: the supposed feud between these two K-pop stars is nothing more than an inside joke among fans. Let us explain:

How Did the Jimin and Jeongyeon Feud Rumors Begin?

The origin of this so-called feud dates back to 2017, during a memorable interview during a music show featuring both BTS and TWICE.

During the segment, BTS was asked to perform a snippet of their hit song “Spring Day,” and Jeongyeon, in a playful mood, joined in by performing the fanchant associated with the track. Jimin, initially surprised by Jeongyeon’s unexpected participation, made a face that seemed to suggest mild bemusement — or disdain, according to some fans. This seemingly innocuous moment was enough to spark a flurry of speculation among fans.

The fandoms of both groups — known as ARMYs (BTS fans) and ONCEs (TWICE fans) — quickly latched onto the incident, as seen by several YouTube fan-edited videos. What began as a light-hearted interaction morphed into a running gag. Fans started joking about a feud between Jimin and Jeongyeon, often citing their interactions—or lack thereof—as evidence of a supposed rivalry. The joke gained traction, partly because it was a playful counter to the fan-driven dating rumors and shipping wars that often plague the K-pop scene.

Did Jimin Actually Date a Member of TWICE?

Although there were occasional theories about Jimin allegedly dating a TWICE member, which supposedly fueled Jeongyeon’s supposed disdain for the BTS singer, these speculations have remained firmly in the realm of fan fiction rather than fact.

Over time, the feud joke evolved and, as many fan-driven myths do, eventually waned. What was once a source of amusement began to fade from the spotlight, and both fandoms largely moved on.

In conclusion, the so-called feud between Jimin and Jeongyeon is a prime example of how fandoms can turn a simple interaction into an elaborate and humorous inside joke. Far from a genuine conflict, it highlights the playful and creative ways in which fans engage with their favorite idols. So next time you hear about this “feud,” remember it’s all in good fun.

