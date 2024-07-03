Jimin and Jung Kook are entering their reality show era! That’s right, the K-pop superstars are starring in an upcoming Disney+ show called Are You Sure?! — and we have all the details below.

The series, filmed in 2023 before Jimin and Jung Kook enlisted in the South Korean military, shows them traveling to three famous places: New York, USA; Jeju Island, South Korea; and Sapporo, Japan.

The show “will take viewers on a fun-filled journey with Jimin and Jung Kook as they eat, shop, cook, camp, canoe, swim and road trip together,” according to a press release, and will “give a deeper look into Jimin and Jung Kook’s undeniable chemistry and endearing friendship as they bond over a variety of unforgettable moments throughout the trip immersing in different cultures, exploring various action-packed activities, and trying out local cuisines.”

The announcement follows a mysterious teaser on social media, which included a slideshow of photos showing two band members exploring the outdoors. In a November episode of the YouTube talk show “Suchwita” hosted by BTS’ Suga, Jung Kook mentioned that he and Jimin had previously talked about filming their travels around the world together.

“On a shoot with Jimin ages ago, he said it might be fun to do a travel variety show with me, and I agreed,” Jung Kook told the host at the time. “But it didn’t end up going anywhere after that. Then suddenly, they set up a shoot.”

Are You Sure?! will be available to stream on Disney+ starting on August 8, with new episodes released every Thursday through September 19.

ICYMI, both Jimin and Jung Kook are currently enlisted in the South Korean military alongside the rest of BTS members — except Jin, who was released in June 2024.

BTS announced in October 2022 that they would be completing their two-year stint in the army — at the time, Big Hit announced that the band plans to come back together as a group “around 2025,” after all seven members complete their service.

“Since the creation of BTS over ten years ago, the band has risen to international success, broken records, and catapulted K-Pop into the global stratosphere,” Big Hit’s statement read at the time. “BIGHIT MUSIC has focused to the milestone moment when it would be possible to respect the needs of the country and for these healthy young men to serve with their countrymen, and that’s now.”

