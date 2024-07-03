BTS’ Jin is “worldwide handsome,” indeed.

Big Hit Music announced on Tuesday that the 31-year-old singer from the K-pop group will participate as a torchbearer representing South Korea in the Paris 2024 Olympic Torch Relay.

The specific period during which Jin will participate in this extensive global event has not been revealed. The 2024 Olympic Torch Relay commenced in April in Olympia, Greece, and is currently making its way through France in anticipation of the games’ opening on July 26. Torchbearers from various nations are journeying through numerous significant sites across the country as part of this lead-up to the event, which will conclude on August 11.

According to the Olympics website, the Olympic Torch Relay involves more than 10,000 torchbearers, with festivities taking place in over 400 locations across France and its diverse overseas territories.

News of Jin’s involvement in the historic event comes just a few weeks after he became the first member of BTS to complete his compulsory service in the South Korean military.

As the oldest member of BTS, the “Super Tuna” singer began his service in December 2022, shortly after the supergroup announced their years-long hiatus in order for each member to complete South Korea’s mandatory 18-month enlistment.

BTS members J-Hope, Suga, RM, V, Jimin, and Jung Kook followed suit, with the last four enlisting in December 2023. By mid-2025, the entire septet will have completed their duty, paving the way for an eagerly awaited reunion.

Jin was released from his South Korean military stint first, on June 12, 2024, where the “Astronaut” singer was met with members RM, Jimin, V, J-Hope and Jung Kook, who all were there to greet him with open arms. One member, Suga, was notably absent from the reunion — however, he later joined his fellow BTS members in a livestream following Jin’s release.

“Thank you for waiting for me, I love you. I will try to express my feelings tomorrow,” Jin said on the stream, before teasing an event taking place one day later, where the oldest BTS member went on to hug a thousand die-hard BTS fans in Seoul. No, seriously!

The event was a three-hour marathon of pure fan frenzy, marking Jin’s first public appearance since his army discharge, and guess what? The lucky 1,000 who got wrapped up in his arms after winning their golden ticket through a random raffle.

BTS is SO back!

