Jung Kook, a member of of K-pop mega-group BTS, is about to take his fans on an unforgettable ride with his upcoming documentary, Jung Kook: I Am Still. Keep reading for everything we know about the doc.

When Is ‘Jung Kook: I Am Still’ Documentary Release Date?

The K-pop star’s documentary will hit theaters worldwide on September 18, 2024.

The film is not just a documentary; it’s also video diary that captures the singer’s exhilarating “eight-month journey” as he gears up for his solo debut.

Directed by the talented Junsoo Park, who is known for his work on numerous BTS films and other projects from Big Hit Music (the South Korean record label behind BTS), Jung Kook: I Am Still, the film will roll out in over 120 countries and regions, with limited screenings available globally.

However, the complete list of cities where you can catch the film hasn’t been released yet, so keep your eyes peeled! Tickets will be available starting August 21, so mark your calendars.

According to Big Hit’s press release, the documentary kicks off with the release of Jung Kook’s hit single “Seven,” featuring the American rapper Latto. The film then follows Jung Kook through the exciting lead-up to his first solo album, Golden.

Expect to see “exclusive never-before-seen footage and interviews, along with electrifying live performances” that dive deep into his creative process, relentless work ethic, and the unique challenges he faces as a global superstar. “It offers viewers an intimate look into the journey behind his solo debut that showcased the pinnacle of Jung Kook’s artistry and catapulted him to a global popstar,” the release added.

When Did Jung Kook Make His Solo Debut?

Jung Kook made his solo debut with “Seven (feat. Latto)” in July 2023.

The track made a splash by topping Billboard’s Hot 100 songs chart and served as the lead single from his debut solo album Golden, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Reflecting on his solo venture, Jung Kook shared his excitement with Variety last summer.

“It’s my official solo debut, so everything is a challenge and feels new and fresh,” he told the outlet. “Of course, I think a lot about delivering good music and performance while working on my music. But above all, as this is my first step forward in the spotlight as a solo artist, I want to show a more mature and grown version of myself.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.