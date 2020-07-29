Get ready to see BTS like never before! That’s right, the boys are gearing up to release a brand new reality show, and we have all the exciting details.

Yes, fans of the Korean boy band have watched their specials Run BTS! and Bon Voyage in the past, but In The SOOP is set to be very different. What sets it apart from the rest, you ask? Well, according to K-pop news outlet Soompi, “soop” translates to “forest,” so this time RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are headed to the great outdoors! The seven-piece group and some seriously epic camping moments is definitely something we can get on board with.

You might be asking, OK when does this premiere? How can I watch it? What will it be about? And is there a trailer? Well, not to worry ARMY, because we’ve got you covered! Scroll through our gallery for a complete breakdown of BTS’ upcoming reality show In The SOOP.

