On October 17, 2023, BTS’ music label, Big Hit Entertainment, announced that the group will complete mandatory military service with plans to come back together as a group “around 2025,” after all seven members complete their service.

“Since the creation of BTS over ten years ago, the band has risen to international success, broken records, and catapulted K-Pop into the global stratosphere,” Big Hit’s statement reads. “BIGHIT MUSIC has focused to the milestone moment when it would be possible to respect the needs of the country and for these healthy young men to serve with their countrymen, and that’s now.”

“We’re each going to take some time to have fun and experience lots of things,” Jungkook said during their BTS FIESTA in June 2022. “We promise we will return someday, even more mature than we are now.”

J-Hope added, “I think that change is what we need right now. It’s important for BTS to start our second chapter.”

The first BTS member to embark in military service was the band’s oldest member: Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin. He enlisted on December 13, 2023, and months later, it was announced in February 2023 that J-Hope will be the second BTS member to enlist in military service.

Since then, the seven-member band has been focusing on their solo careers, including member Park Jimin, whose first solo album FACE dropped in March 2023.

“So many things are different,” Jimin said on recording an album on his own for the first time in an interview with W Korea in January 2023. “Since I am working alone, it makes me think a lot, which makes outcomes slower. When I work with the members, we talk about lots of things and clear them quickly. I think the problem is doing it for the first time. Since I am working on an album like this for the first time, ‘Can it be released like this?’ I am having lots of thoughts like that, which makes me modify more and do it over.”

