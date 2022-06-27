BTS shocked fans around the world after announcing their hiatus on June 14, 2022. The group’s members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook revealed the news during their BTS FIESTA livestream, while also explaining that they would take this time to focus on their own solo projects.

The news originally caused disbandment confusion due to a Korean mistranslation — many fans thought the news meant BTS was splitting up, which is not the case! According to the New York Post, “To be clear, they are not on hiatus but will take time to explore some solo projects at this time and remain active in various different formats,” BTS’ management label HYBE told the outlet.

The K-pop sensations said they decided to take this time to pursue solo projects and learn “to be one” again. “I hope you don’t see this as a negative thing, and see it as a healthy plan,” J-Hope said. “I think BTS will become stronger that way.”

The members revealed in the livestream that plans for solo releases from J-Hope and Suga are already in the works, who have both released solo mixtapes previously. Jung Kook also shared that he will be releasing a solo album, and other members have also been hard at work in their respective solo projects.

Later that month, HYBE announced J-Hope’s new album called Jack In the Box would release on July 15, with his lead single “MORE” out on July 1! J-Hope will also be a headliner on the main stage at Lollapalooza on July 31, replacing Doja Cat, who is recovering from tonsil surgery.

Another member starting to get busy on his solo career is Jung Kook! The youngest member of BTS released a single and music video with singer-songwriter Charlie Puth called “Left and Right.” The duo has been teasing new music together since they collaborated in 2018, after Charlie re-released his song “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” featuring Jung Kook’s vocals. They also performed together at a 2018 K-Pop award show called Genie Music Awards.

We can expect a lot more solo projects from all of the BTS members coming soon! Scroll through our gallery to see what the members have been up to since announcing their 2022 hiatus.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.