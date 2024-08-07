Suga of BTS has issued an apology on Wednesday, August 7, after being caught driving an electric scooter while intoxicated which breaches South Korea’s traffic regulations.

Min Yoongi, known professionally as Suga, disclosed in a statement that he has had his driver’s license revoked and was fined following an incident on Tuesday night where he rode the scooter home after drinking.

The Yongsan district traffic officer, where Suga lives, reported that the artist was discovered alone on the ground and underwent a breath test at the station. His blood alcohol content was confirmed to be above the threshold for license revocation, registering at 0.08 percent or higher.

Suga admitted his unawareness of the law prohibiting electric scooter use under the influence. He noted that he fell while attempting to park the scooter at his residence, where he was subsequently found by a police officer and tested for alcohol.

According to a user on X, his statement detailed: “There wasn’t anyone who got hurt or facilities that have been damaged but, this is an inexcusable responsibility of mine so I bow my head and apologize to everyone. I apologize to those who have gotten hurt because of my carelessness and wrong action and from now on and forward, I will be more and more careful with my actions so nothing like this will happen.”

Big Hit Music, Suga’s label, stated that he had traveled roughly 500 meters (about a third of a mile) on the scooter while intoxicated and was later escorted home by the police. The company noted that he was wearing a helmet during the incident.

The label condemned Suga’s “inappropriate behavior” and mentioned that he would face disciplinary measures.

The Seoul Yongsan Police Station is currently investigating whether the K-pop star’s actions violated the Road Traffic Act, with a specific focus on the legality of riding his scooter while under the influence. This inquiry is taking place while Suga is serving as a social service agent, a position he has held since September 2023 due to shoulder surgery he underwent in 2020. His extended service, which lasts 21 months, is scheduled to end in June 2025.

