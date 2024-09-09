An international group of BTS fans has come together to show support for Suga, a member of the mega popular Korean pop group, after he was involved in a drunk-driving incident.

The Global ARMY Union, which includes BTS fan groups from around the world, released a statement on social media expressing their support for all seven members of band, on Monday, September 9.

Suga, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, has faced intense media and fan scrutiny since the incident occurred last month. Over the weekend, some online commentators even called for him to leave the band.

The issue began on August 6, when Seoul police questioned Suga after he fell off an electric scooter while riding. Suga himself was the first to reveal the incident. He used Weverse, a fan platform created by his agency, Hybe Corp, to apologize and explain what happened.

“I bow my head and apologize to those who have been hurt by my carelessness and wrong action,” he said. He clarified that no one else was hurt and that he had already faced immediate punishment.

Suga explained that while parking his scooter, he fell, and due to his high level of intoxication, his license was revoked and he was fined. Big Hit Music, BTS’s label, also quickly apologized. However, the situation continued to develop.

The police later reported that Suga’s blood alcohol concentration was 0.227%, which is almost three times the limit that would typically lead to a license revocation in South Korea. Such a high level of intoxication could result in a prison sentence of two to five years and a fine of KRW 10-20 million ($7,450-$14,900).

Over the following two weeks, Korean media covered the story extensively, with around 1,400 articles published. Some of these reports included speculation or false information. For example, JTBC and the news agency Yonhap mistakenly broadcast footage of a man on a scooter at night, claiming it was Suga. It was later confirmed that Suga was actually on a footpath, and JTBC apologized for the error.

Additionally, BTS is currently on hiatus because the members are fulfilling their military service obligations. Suga is serving as a social service agent, an alternative to military service, and is expected to finish in June next year.

Some people were upset that Suga’s punishment was not harsher. This led to calls for changes in the law to impose stricter penalties for using personal mobility devices like electric scooters, to match the stricter rules for drunk driving.

On August 24, Suga issued another apology, acknowledging the harm his actions had caused to himself, BTS, and their fans.

Despite the controversy, BTS fans, known as ARMY, have rallied to support the Korean artist. The Global ARMY Union, representing 127 fan groups in Korea and abroad, released a statement reaffirming their support for Suga and rejecting calls for him to leave BTS. They argue that Suga should face only the legal consequences required by current laws and emphasize their commitment to supporting BTS as a complete group.

This situation and its aftermath represent one of the most significant challenges BTS has faced, highlighting the pressures that come with the global success of K-pop.

