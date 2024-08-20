BTS’ V and Jung Kook are suing a South Korean YouTuber known as “Sojang” on charges of defamation.

Why Are V and Jung Kook Suing ‘Sojang’?

BTS’ music label, BIGHIT MUSIC, along with members V and Jung Kook, originally filed the lawsuit against the YouTuber Sojang, in March 2024, seeking around 90 million won (about $66,100 US) in damages. The first trial is set for August 23, 2024, at the Seoul Western District Court’s Civil Division 12.

Previously, BIGHIT MUSIC had taken strong legal measures against those defaming the group. In June 2024, they specifically targeted Sojang, revealing they had already filed a complaint in 2022 for defamation and business obstruction.

Although the investigation was briefly suspended, BIGHIT MUSIC persistently pushed for its resumption by providing additional information, leading to the case being reopened.

In a statement, BIGHIT MUSIC wrote:

“We are regularly taking legal action against those who write malicious posts containing defamation, insults, sexual harassment, false information, and malicious slander against BTS. We will continue to take strict measures in civil and criminal cases so that perpetrators can receive strong legal punishment and there will be no settlement or leniency…”

Have BTS Members Addressed the Lawsuit?

BTS member V addressed the situation on the fan community platform Weverse earlier in the year.

After reviewing videos and screenshots related to Sojang, V stated, “Oh? I’ll take legal action. I’m getting some money for snacks. You even messed with my family and friends. Goodbye.”

He also mentioned discovering that other artists had similar issues with Sojang and expressed his intention to take legal action on behalf of those who couldn’t speak up. V reassured fans, saying, “Of course, my mental strength is very strong, like [BTS member] Suga.”

Who Is Sojang?

Sojang, whose real name is Park Joo-ah, is also known on YouTube as Taldeok Camp and Quitting Fandom Center — a channel which has since been deleted. While not much is known about her, except the fact that she is a woman in her mid-40s, she has faced similar accusations from multiple other K-pop artists over the years.

In 2022, Park was accused of defaming Kang Daniel with a video full of false claims about his private life. Additionally, Park has been accused of posting defamatory content about IVE’s Jang Wonyoung and K-pop group aespa. Throughout her court appearances, Park has denied all charges of defamation.

During her trial on May 27, she claimed that the YouTube videos she made were based on information that she believed to be true. According to her, she was unaware that the content was false; hence, it wasn’t intentional or slander in any way.

In a letter posted on June 29, 2023, Sojang apologized to everyone who were affected by her videos.

She concluded the letter by saying, “I know my crimes of about two years will not be forgiven with just the words ‘I’m sorry’. I’m really sorry. I apologize. I am sorry to the people who were hurt by my videos and sorry to the subjects of my videos.”

