The kings of K-pop have returned! BTS released their album Proof on June 10, 2022, along with their music video for “Yet To Come,” which is filled with easter eggs from BTS music videos past.

Proof is an anthology of all of the boyband’s past work, rereleasing fan-favorite songs, never-before-heard demos and three new songs. The album release also falls on nearly the same day as their debut 9 years ago on June 13, 2022. That being said, it makes sense that their music video for “Yet To Come” also calls upon fan-favorite music videos.

“Yet To Come” begins with the boys seated on classroom chairs, which recalls their 2013 music video for “N.O.” Soon after, a truck drives through the sandy desert that the music video is set in, referencing the same truck they drove in for their music video, “Run.” Each member has their own music video reference, whether it’s J-Hope in front of the train from “Spring Day,” or Jin sat in front of the statue from “Blood Sweat & Tears.” Not to mention, the sandy background of the entire music video looks quite similar to the one from “Save Me.”

“As BTS celebrates the ninth anniversary of its debut and is about to open a new chapter in their 10th year as artists, Proof was designed to look back on the group’s past activities and ruminate on their meaning,” the group’s agency Big Hit Music said in a June statement.

The album consists of three CDs including 48 tracks. Yep, you heard us right, 48 songs! The first CD includes 19 tracks of their biggest hits, including “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “Fire,” “DNA,” “Boy With Luv” featuring Halsey, “Spring Day,” “Fake Love,” “Dynamite” and “Butter.” The second CD consists of subunit tracks such as “Friends” by V and Jimin and “BTS Cypher: PT. 3 : KILLER,” which features the rappers of the group. And the final disc is dedicated to Army, the group’s dedicated fanbase, and includes demo versions of some of the band’s past hits.

Scroll through our gallery to discover all of the easter eggs from in BTS’ “Yet To Come.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.