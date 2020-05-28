Thursday, May 28 is a very important day. And that’s because it would have been Cameron Boyce‘s birthday. The actor, who tragically passed away on July 6, 2019, would have been 21 years old.

As fans know, Cameron, who most famously starred in the Descendants films and the Disney Channel series Jessie, sadly passed away after having a seizure in his sleep. His family later revealed that he had suffered from a medical condition called epilepsy.

The entire world was heartbroken over the Disney star’s tragic death, and after the shocking news hit the web, his fans, friends, former costars and other celebrities took to social media to post tributes and share their love and support for the 20-year-old. In honor of his birthday, we decided it’s time to remember Cameron, so we rounded them all up for you.

Scroll through our gallery to take a look back at all the celebrities that spoke out about Cameron’s heartbreaking death.

