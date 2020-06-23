It’s been almost one full year since Cameron Boyce‘s tragic death. For those who forgot, the Disney Channel star sadly passed away after having a seizure in his sleep on July 6, 2019. His family later revealed that he had suffered from a medical condition called epilepsy.
The entire world was heartbroken over the Disney star’s tragic death, and even now, the Descendants star’s former costars still talk about him in interviews and honor his life with heartfelt social media posts. Over the past year, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Anna Cathcart, Sarah Jeffrey, China Anne McClain, Mitchell Hope, Thomas Doherty, Jadah Marie, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Dylan Playfair, Kristin Chenoweth, Brenna D’Amico, Keegan Connor Tracy and Cheyenne Jackson have posted tributes and shared their love and support for the late actor. So, we decided to round them all up for you.
Scroll through our gallery to read everything that the stars of Disney’s Descendants said about Cameron after his tragic death.
