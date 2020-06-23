Keegan Connor Tracy

“Darling, sweet Cameron. I find this news unfathomable, that a brilliant light such as yours could be gone. I think immediately of your beautiful smile, your infectious energy and your absolutely boundless talent. You, the baby of the crew, so young they were forever pumpkining you out for ‘fake Carlos’. To have watched you spin your way through these years with kindness and humility and just begin to come into your own…it is cruel and ugly to see that taken away. I send an ocean of love to your family with whom you were so close and who must be drowning in heartache. As a mother I simply cannot comprehend. It is small comfort that at least you shone more brightly in your few years than most do in a lifetime. Dance through the stars, keep shining. I just still cannot believe,” she wrote on Instagram.

In a separate post she added, “Here he is, so quintessentially Cameron, vibrant even when just hitting up craft services. I have not been able to stop thinking of this young man and his family whom he so deeply loved – and was loved by. Film family is a magic that happens when strangers are thrust together during production and it turns to something greater. On these films we grown-ups stood on the sidelines in awe and watched these kids grow up before our eyes. They felt ‘ours’ in a certain way, we felt parental about them, wanted to protect them from ills they didn’t yet know existed. But we never could have protected him from the whim of fate, of illness. Of this. We never saw it coming and I wish I could go back and tell him again what a fabulous kid I thought he was. I thought I’d see him again in a few weeks, that dazzling smile, the way he danced through everything he did. But I don’t get to say anything to him again and so I guess I can only thank him for reminding me to live in the present. To remember to reach out and not to wait. I will remember your dazzling smile whenever I think of you Cam. You are missed.”