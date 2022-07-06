Before he was known for his role as Carlos in the Descendants film franchise, Cameron Boyce already had a pretty stacked résumé. The late star had worked with some of the greats in Hollywood prior to his sudden death in July 2019.

“At 6 years old I was taking dance classes. I was the only kid who seemed interested at all,” the Disney Channel alum recalled during the HBO documentary Showbiz Kids, which was released in 2020, following Cameron’s death. “That changed the entire fabric of my family and the way that we work as a unit.”

The actor made his film debut in the 2008 movie Mirrors. Throughout his time in the spotlight, he also starred in Eagle Eye, Grown Ups, Grown Ups 2 and all three Descendants movies. Cameron also played the role of Luke Ross in Disney Channel’s Jessie from 2011 until 2015.

“Cameron was just an amazing soul and person and I’m so grateful to have had such a small group [of friends] and him be a part of it,” Jessie costar Peyton List shared during the show’s April 2020 cast reunion. “He really did impact my life in an insane way. He made me such a better person. He was younger than me and he would teach me something every day.”

On July 6, 2019, news broke that Cameron had died. At the time, his family confirmed in a statement to Us Weekly that the actor “passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.”

The statement continued, “The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

Since then, Cameron’s parents — Victor and Libby Boyce — celebrate his legacy with The Cameron Boyce Foundation, which was created to honor their son and “aiming to cure epilepsy through funding research, education and awareness campaigns while still supporting causes that were important to Cameron,” the foundation’s website reads.

“We’ve made great strides with the foundation as far as getting connected and being impactful and doing grants, but we’ve never been able to do an in-person event because COVID has hammered us since the beginning,” Victor told People in April 2022 of the foundation. “We’re really excited about this opportunity to really show what we’re doing and to share our stories and help us move forward in our battle against epilepsy.”

