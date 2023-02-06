Camila Cabello stunned in a revealing look by PatBO at the ​2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday February 5. The “Señorita” singer’s attendance marks the first Grammys show since her split with fellow singer-songwriter Shawn ​Mendes. Keep reading to see photos of her sultry look!

Shawn and Camila first confirmed that they were dating in July 2019, after releasing their second collaboration, “Señorita.”

Split rumors started swirling after Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi reported in November 2021 that Camila was reportedly discussing “a breakup” with a friend while on an airplane from Miami to Los Angeles. While the account noted that she could have been “talking figuratively,” Shawn and Camila announced their breakup with a joint social media statement shortly thereafter.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” Shawn and Camila’s Instagram Stories posts read. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Since their breakup, Camila has been seen out and about by businessman Austin Kevitch.

The pair have yet to confirm their relationship status, but by the looks of their outing in August 2022, the two looked very smitten with one another! Camila kissed Austin’s cheek and the pair held hands and ate lunch together. They originally sparked dating rumors in June 2022, after being spotted hanging out in for a casual night stroll in Los Angeles.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a source revealed that the “Bam Bam” singer and the app developer have mutual friends and it was Austin who asked them to set him up with the singer.

Austin, 31, is the founder of Lox Club, an online dating app for “Jews with ridiculously high standards” — Lil Yachty and Bhad Bhabie have even invested in the app! He apparently developed the app after a bad breakup, according to Bustle.

“I definitely want a girlfriend, but also being single helps with running Lox Club because I know all the pain points that single people feel and I know exactly what I would want in an app,” he told Bustle in February 2022 about the members-only dating app. “I think once I’m living ‘happily ever after’ with someone running off into the sunset, I won’t be as in touch with all the annoying things about dating.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Camila’s hot look at the Grammys.

