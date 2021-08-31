A dream is a wish your heart makes, just ask Camila Cabello! The budding actress looked like a real-life princess while attending the red carpet premiere of her first-ever film Cinderella.

Set to premiere on Friday, September 3, the reimagined version of this film will have Camila playing the role of Ella, an aspiring fashion designer. With the help of her Fairy Godmother (Fab G), she tries to make all of her dreams come true. Of course, Ella’s stepmother and evil stepsisters are still in the picture! Aside from the “Havana” songstress, stars like Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter, Missy Elliott and Pierce Brosnan will also appear in the film.

“It is a completely new telling of the story. I feel like other fairytales have values that are more antiquated and don’t reflect women accurately,” Camila told Vogue during an August 2021 interview. “In this Cinderella, she has dreams and ambitions, and she wants to save herself, not have a prince or anybody else save her.”

When celebrating the film’s release at the Los Angeles premiere on Monday, August 30, Camila went for an edgy princess vibe with her black and bedazzled gown. On top, the “My Oh My” singer had a jewel-encrusted halter which led into the black high-low skirt made with tons of tulle. She paired the entire look with over-the-knee boots and a glam makeup look.

“I was really inspired by the character and really inspired by the film,” Camila told Entertainment Tonight in an interview ahead of the film’s release. “And I feel like it just really turned around the kind of Cinderella that’s patiently sitting in the room and waiting for the prince and sad and scared. Obviously, this character has moments of doubt and sadness too, but I think that it’s much more rounded and she’s also angry at this world and this society that’s not really letting her be, like, a whole person. She is just following her instincts on changing that for herself, and I just think that’s really brave, and we should all be as brave as Cinderella.”

During that same interview, the budding actress explained how real-life boyfriend Shawn Mendes supported her throughout the entire filming process.

“He’s my guy. I love that guy,” she said. “He’s the best, and I think we are really supportive of each other and always want to see each other.”

Scroll through our gallery to see Camila and other stars at the Cinderella premiere.

