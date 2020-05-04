Some fans are not happy with Camila Cabello after she made an “inappropriate” joke during the Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday, May 2.

After the 23-year-old “My Oh My” songstress and her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, took home the award for Favorite Musical Collaboration for their hit song “Señorita,” the two stars shared their gratitude for fans via a video message. But when Camila made a joke about “organic slime” that made some viewers uncomfortable, they quickly took to Twitter to slam the pop star.

“What’s up guys! Thank you so much for the Kids’ Choice Award, we love you so much,” Shawn began in the clip, which was filmed from their home in Miami, FL. Camila added, “This is so cool. I literally watched the Kids’ Choice Awards for forever and we wish we were there to get slimed.”

“We’re gonna make organic slime right now and slime ourselves” pic.twitter.com/jCU7oBUZuQ — Shawn & Camila HQ (@ShawmilaHQ) May 3, 2020

“We wish that we could be there with you, but we hope that everybody is staying safe,” the 21-year-old “In My Blood” crooner continued. “We love you, thank you so much for voting. We’re going to make organic slime and slime ourselves,” Camila concluded.

“When Camila and Shawn won the award, Camila said they will make organic slime. Organic slime — B***H THIS A KIDS TV SHOW WTF,” one fan wrote on Twitter soon after. Another added, “When Camila Cabello said Shawn and her gonna make organic slime on a kids award show…”

Other fans defended the singer and were actually totally here for the idea of Camila sliming Shawn. They even encouraged her to film it and put it on her social media!

“We need to see @ShawnMendes and @Camila_Cabello pouring the organic slime on themselves,” a third Twitter user wrote. “Go girl @Camila_Cabello slime him,” another person tweeted.

“OMG CAMILA IS GOING TO SLIME SHAWN I NEED TO SEE IT OMG I ADORE THEM SO FREAKING MUCH,” one final Twitter user wrote.

