Camila Cabello has entered the chat — or at least Shawn Mendes‘. A few weeks after Sabrina Carpenter reopened the Shawmila saga with Short ‘n Sweet songs such as “Taste” and “Coincidence,” Camila jumped into the fray with a song that’s pretty obviously inspired by Shawn and Sabrina’s brief fling.

On September 6, Camila released the deluxe version of her album C,XOXO, and one bonus track quickly grabbed fans’ attention.

In “Can Friends Kiss?”, Camila sings about an ex-boyfriend she still has the hots for and wants to steal away from his new girlfriend. This immediately brings to mind Camila’s on-again, off-again relationship with Shawn. Although they ended their two-year romance in 2021, the couple kept everyone guessing with their frequent reunions and apparent rekindlings over the past few years.

During the Shawmila rollercoaster, Shawn was briefly linked to Sabrina in early 2023, just before he and Camila seemed to get back together during a romantic Coachella rendezvous in April. Sabrina’s recent track “Coincidence” seems to nod to this very situation, as it deals with a boyfriend reconnecting with an ex.

Now, it seems “Coincidence” might have a sibling in Camila’s “Can Friends Kiss?” In her new track, the “Havana” singer takes aim at her ex’s new girlfriend with lyrics like:

“I don’t like your new girl, she don’t move me / When you talk about her, I get moody.”

The song starts with Camila calling up her ex, which mirrors a major theme in “Coincidence.” In Sabrina’s song, she suspects her partner might be hiding something on his phone.

“Now shе’s sendin’ you some pictures wеarin’ less and less / Tryna turn the past into the present tense,” Sabrina sings. “Suckin’ up to all of your mutual friends / And you’ve lost all your common sense (You’ve lost all your common sense) / The way you told me the truth, minus seven percent (Minus seven percent) / What a coincidence.”

While none of the trio has confirmed the inspiration behind their songs, the timing of Camila’s release feels more than a little ~coincidental.~ With all three artists set to perform at the 2024 VMAs soon, we might finally get some answers about this tangled web of love and drama.

