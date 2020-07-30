Prepare yourselves, people, because Camila Cabello‘s version of “The Middle” just surfaced online, and fans are seriously shook over it! That’s right, before Zedd and Maren Morris recorded the hit song, the former Fifth Harmony member almost made the track her own.

For those who missed it, back in 2018, Variety reported that at least 12 female artists in the music industry — including Camila, Demi Lovato, Anne-Marie, Carly Rae Jepsen, Tove Lo, Bishop Briggs, Bebe Rexha, Lauren Jauregui, Daya and Elle King — lent their vocals to the song before it ultimately went to Maren.

Now, year’s later, the “Havana” singer’s version has officially hit the web, and fans are seriously obsessed with it!

“Camila’s was amazing but Maren did great as well. Either way, it was a hit,” one person posted on Twitter. Another added, “‘The Middle’ sung by Camila Cabello sounds so good.”

A third said, “OMG the way ‘The Middle’ Camila version has been on repeat the WHOLE day… Come on queen time to drop something we’re all ready.”

omg the way the middle camila version has been on repeat the WHOLE day…. come on queen time to drop something we’re all ready @camila_cabello — tonio (@cabellosboy) July 28, 2020

So, how exactly did the song go from Camila and all the other artists to Maren? Well, thanks to Stefan Johnson — part of the production team Monsters & Strangerz — we have the answer!

When talking with Variety about the song, he recalled the entire recording process, which started in January 2017 and ended once the song was officially released in February 2018.

“You’re confident at the start, but the longer the song [sits around], the more you start feeling like it’s slipping,” Stefan explained, before revealing that Demi was the first artist to turn it down. “We got the call. Demi thought it was too pop, she’s trying to go more soulful and urban. We were super bummed.”

He then called the Camila version “incredible,” before saying they never heard back from her.

“I sent Camila a text about it, and she’s usually very responsive, and there was no reply. So I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’” Stefan remembered, adding that he got a call a few weeks later saying, “Camila’s out. She doesn’t want any song to overshadow ‘Havana.'”

Finally, in January 2018, Maren recorded her version.

“The lyrics took on a whole new meaning when Maren sang,” the producer dished at the time. “All of a sudden, you believe it. The taps are running. Dishes are broken. It sounded a little Nashville and felt right. We were pumped.”

