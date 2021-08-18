A budding star! Camila Cabello is gearing up to make her acting debut in the upcoming Cinderella remake, and she’s had lots to say about the role.

It was first announced in April 2019 that the former Fifth Harmony songstress would be showing off her acting skills as the iconic princess. At the time, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that not only would Camila be starring in the movie but would also have an integral part in making the music. In the movie’s first trailer, which was released in August 2021, fans got a first listen to a new original song that’s set to be featured in the film.

“This was one of the most magical experiences of my life,” Camila wrote on Twitter alongside the trailer. “I can’t wait for you to see it.”

In this modern-day reimagining of the classic fairytale, Camilla will portray Ella, who has big dreams of becoming a fashion designer. With the help of her Fairy Godmother (Fab G), the aspiring designer tries to make all her wishes come true. Joining Camila in the cast is Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter, Missy Elliott and Pierce Brosnan, among others.

Nicholas, for his part, will be playing Cinderella’s Prince Robert.

“This version of Prince Charming is very much a fusion of both those things. He’s not your typical clean-cut, linear fairytale prince, there’s definitely an edge to him and there are things about him that make him more human than your typical fairytale prince,” the actor told Vogue in December 2020. “I think you always feel a certain level of nervousness when you’re taking on a character that is so well known and so iconic.”

Of course, the British actor also had nothing but amazing things to say about working alongside Camila.

“I can tell you for a fact that I have never felt as untalented as when I had to sing alongside her and the other incredible singers,” Nicholas also told Vogue. “I just feel so blessed to be on these tracks with these incredible singers, and regardless of what happens in life, no one can take that away from me now.”

Since being cast in her first-ever acting role, Camila has echoed her costar’s sentiments of awe, disbelief and excitement.

“Last day of being a freakin badass rebellious dreamer princess!” the “Don’t Go Yet” musician wrote via Instagram in October 2020. “I’m so grateful to have had this experience and so grateful to our crew and team for making it possible (and completely Covid safe!) during a pandemic. I can’t wait for all of you to see this movie, it has a message I believe in so much and has so much love, joy, laughter and magic.”

Scroll through our gallery to read everything Camila has said about making her acting debut.

