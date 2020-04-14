Get ready, people, because the first look at Camila Mendes‘ upcoming Netflix movie, Dangerous Lies, is finally here, and boy, does it look like it’s going to be good! Yep, the Riverdale star shared the trailer for the new flick to her Instagram on Monday, April 13, and it made fans even more excited for the thriller — if that’s even possible.

According to Netflix, the movie will follow a girl named Katie Franklin (played by Camila), who, “after losing her waitressing job, takes a job as a caretaker to a wealthy elderly man in his sprawling, empty Chicago estate. The two grow close, but when he unexpectedly passes away and names Katie as his sole heir, she and her husband, Adam, are pulled into a complex web of lies, deception, and murder. If she’s going to survive, Katie will have to question everyone’s motives — even the people she loves.”

Wow, how intense does that sound? Besides Camila, it will also star Jessie T. Usher, Jamie Chung, Cam Gigandet, Sasha Alexander, Elliott Gould and more, and it’s set to hit screens on April 30, 2020.

For those who missed it, Camila isn’t the only actress from the CW show that has something in the works! It was announced back in June 2019 that Lili Reinhart would be acting in a brand new movie called Chemical Hearts, which is based off the novel “Our Chemical Hearts” by Krystal Sutherland. According to Variety, Lili will portray “a high school transfer student who meets the editor of the school newspaper on the first day of the school year. The 17-year-old editor, who has never been in love, knows that everything is about to change.”

That’s not all. Cole Sprouse is set to star in an upcoming music-driven family comedy called Undercover, alongside Zachary Levi! Yeah, there’s seriously so much for us Riverdale fans to look forward to!

