We’ll start with SOMI, who was born in Ontario, Canada in 2001. The K-pop singer, whose real name is Ennik Somi Douma, has a tight-knit family she often mentions in interviews and TV programs, which includes her Dutch-Canadian father, Matthew Douma, Korean mother, Jeon Sunhee, and her younger sister named Evelyn.

When she was only six months old, SOMI and her family moved to Seoul in September 2001, where she grew up. The K-pop star often visits Canada to see her relatives.

SOMI’s debut story is one of the most challenging in K-pop: she trained at South Korean music company JYP Entertainment for years before competing on the JYP survival show Sixteen at just 14 years old, which eventually created the girl group TWICE. While Somi made it to the finale episode, she did not end up making the final cut.

One year later, Somi competed in yet another competition show, Produce 101, and finished in first place out of 101 other trainees. The show then created a group called I.O.I. that included Somi and the other top 10 contestants. Since Somi placed first place, she was the center of the band that was active for one year.

She returned to JYP after I.O.I. disbanded, training for an official debut. However, after one year, the K-pop star left JYP and joined THEBLACKLABEL, where she officially made her solo debut in 2018 with “BIRTHDAY.”

SOMI spoke about her Canadian roots during an interview at KCON in July 2016.

“Some people don’t know this, but I actually have three nationalities,” Somi explained. “Korean, Canadian and Dutch. I am very proud of all three of them. I think it also helps me to understand the world more. And well, I’m very thankful and proud to be Korean, I’m very thankful and proud to be Canadian and Dutch. My dad says this to me a lot of times, but I’m not an apple or an orange; I’m just something a bit different. It’s hard to explain exactly, but it’s good.”

