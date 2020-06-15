Ever wonder what the inside of Ross Lynch‘s house looks like? Well, thanks to Rydel Lynch, now you know! Yep, the Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina star’s sister just gave fans an inside at look at the home he shares with his brothers Rocky and Ryland.

For those who don’t know, Ross and Rocky have teamed up for a musical duo called The Driver Era, so it’s no surprise that they have a full music studio inside their home — which was where the tour started. Then, they took viewers through the laundry room before a brief intermission in the kitchen. While Rydel showed off their kitchen, Ross explained that he bought red bananas and wanted to see what they tasted like. Naturally, the siblings decided to try the fruit on camera.

“It tastes like a banana,” Rydel said. “It tastes normal.”

As the tour continued, the family took fans through the dining room and the living room, where Ryland was spotted playing video games. Then, viewers took a look into their bathroom, which to Rydel’s surprise, was clean! She explained that Rocky was a “really clean person” before showing of his bedroom. Unfortunately, Ryland’s bedroom was locked, so Ross’ room was next!

While in there, Rydel commented on a poster of the mood hanging on her brother’s wall and he explained that “Jaz put that up” — referring to his girlfriend Jaz Sinclair. Too cute! His entire bedroom was also filled with twinkle lights, and we’re seriously obsessed! Finally, the tour came to an end once the family reached the backyard, which was also decorated with a bunch of twinkle lights.

Don’t worry, guys, Rydel’s fiancé, Capron Funk, was also present for all the fun! For those who missed it, on February 9, 2020, the 26-year-old took the next step in her relationship and accepted a marriage proposal from her longterm boyfriend. The couple took to Instagram and shared adorable photos of themselves wearing matching shirts from their engagement day. It doesn’t get sweeter than that!

