There’s one question on everyone’s minds lately, and that is — did Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson split?! The model announced on December 9, 2019, that she and the star had decided to go their separate ways, and fans are pretty heartbroken.

“Me and Ashley broke up,” Cara wrote in a now-deleted tweet, sending the internet into a frenzy.

But it turns out, the blonde beauty may have been hacked. After further investigation, fans quickly noticed that she had also posted a series of tweets including iPhone giveaways and links to shady websites, so it’s safe to say that the message didn’t actually come from her.

The Pretty Little Liars star also took to Instagram on December 10, 2019, to let everyone know that the couple was still going strong! When a fan asked if they had broken up, she replied, “Nope.”

Phew! Ashley also explained why the 27-year-old was M.I.A. from her birthday celebration on December 11, 2019.

“She has a job,” she replied to a fan who questioned where the model was.

Cara also put the rumors to rest when she posted the sweetest tribute for Ashley’s birthday on December 18, 2019.

“Happy birthday @ashleybenson. There is so much I could say but something I love and cherish most about us is that I don’t need to because YOU KNOW and that’s all that matters,” she wrote on Instagram. “It’s you and me which is my favorite. My safe place. You let me be silly, you let me be wild, you keep me free, secure and curious. I feel like I’ve known you my entire life and I am so proud of watching you grow into the woman that you always dreamt of being. I love you beyond words my sprinkles, choonchi, angel face, grumpy a**, sweet cheeks, never boring, buttmunch, Benson.”

OUR HEARTS. OK, let’s get a show of hands — who else is obsessed with Cara and Ashley’s magical relationship? For those who forgot, the ladies were first linked back in May 2018, and since then, they’ve become serious couple goals. They’re pretty much always together, sharing adorable, PDA-filled pictures and showing off their love — and fans are seriously living for it!

Yeah, it’s pretty clear that these two are soulmates. But how did they meet and when did they realize they had feelings for each other? Not to worry, because J-14‘s got you covered. We went ahead and made a complete guide to their romance, and boy, is it adorable. They’ve seriously been through so much together, and we’re breaking it down from start to finish.

