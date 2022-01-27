Going from costars to BFFs was easy for these stars!

Even though they played love interests in three To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before movies, Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are nothing more than friends. The Moonshot star appeared as Lara Jean Covey in the rom-coms from 2018 until 2021, while the heartthrob portrayed her on-screen love interest, Peter Kavinsky. After the first flick premiered, the actors were faced with tons of relationship rumors among fans.

“Noah and I definitely encouraged the speculation,” Lana told Cosmopolitan in February 2019. “But it’s because we believe in the story and the characters and we genuinely love each other. You can truly love someone in a very platonic way.”

Once the film series officially came to an end, Lana reflected on the real-life friendship formed with her costar. “We love each other in a very friendship way and there’s real love there, but I think in an alternate universe — I can’t even imagine — if we would’ve dated, it would’ve ruined the movies,” the actress explained during an interview with Entertainment Tonight from February 2021. “It’s a literal miracle that all of us still feel so much love towards each other because when you spend that much time with each other and your whole worlds are changing together a lot could happen.”

Noah, for his part, said that creating a strong bond came easy between them. “It was very natural for Lana and I to settle into a place of friendship. We’ve had each other’s back from the very first day that we met,” the Perfect Date star shared.

Meanwhile, Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens were friendly before starring in High School Musical together, but being cast in the Disney Channel Original Movie strengthened their bond.

“We are like the ultimate duo. We have a very genuine friendship and you don’t see that,” the Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum told TooFab in May 2019. “It’s rare to work with someone years ago and still be friends with them. I think it just makes everyone so excited to see us.”

Years later, Ashley shared a sweet story about Vanessa meeting her daughter, Jupiter, for the first time.

“She doesn’t know to [hug],” she recalled to Bustle in July 2021. “She doesn’t even do it to me, but she literally saw Vanessa and was like, ‘Oh my god’ — reached out to her, and I was like, ‘I’ve never seen her do that!’ It was so wild. She loved Vanessa, I think she just knew how much Vanessa means to me. They were so cute together, and Vanessa just kept tearing up the entire time because it was so wild.”

