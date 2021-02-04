Over the years, celebrities have used their platforms to slam haters and open up about their experiences with bullying.

During the 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Netflix star Noah Centineo accepted the award for Best Comedy Movie Actor. During his speech, the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star shared a meaningful message to his fans who may be dealing with bullies.

“You know, I really want to honor all the kids out there that are bullied and that have it hard and come from a really messed-up situation,” he said at the time. “I just love you guys, and you can’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do something. You cannot. If I’m from South Florida and I made it here, you can too.”

Grown-ish star and songstress Chloe Bailey also addressed social media haters and the rampant bullying she received after sharing a series of videos with fans on Instagram.

“I’ve been really insecure for a long time, and I’m finally at that place where I have self-confidence,” she explained while getting emotional during an Instagram Live. “I think it’s so important and so special when a Black woman can be strong and stand in her power in every single way … I don’t post what I post for validation from anybody or even male attention. It’s just me.”

Chloe continued, “There’s been so many times when I felt I wasn’t pretty enough, where I have a lot of issues with my weight, so it’s a pivotal time for me. I’m just now learning at like 22, almost 23, that it’s okay to be all that you are and to stand in that power … That’s why I’m so appreciative of all of you who’ve been supporting me. And I’m not going to change who I am.”

Noah and Chloe aren’t the only stars who’ve shared important messages with fans about dealing with bullying and hate. Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato and more have also spoken candidly about their past experiences during their time in the spotlight.

Scroll through our gallery to discover all the celebrities who have opened up about their experiences with bullying.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.