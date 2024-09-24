There’s a veneer takeover happening in Hollywood, and you may be surprised by how many celebrities have gotten the dental procedure done. The process, which includes getting custom-made dental shells to fit over the front surfaces of your teeth, helps to conceal any cosmetic imperfections.

From JoJo Siwa to Hilary Duff, multiple celebrities have opened up about getting the pricey procedure done which

JoJo has admitted to spending over $50,000 on her veneers. At the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards, Buzzfeed asked the “Karma” singer to name the most expensive thing she was wearing, and she replied, “My teeth.”

“These motherf—ers cost me 50 grand,” she said in the TikTok video, referring to the cosmetic procedure.

During a 2023 livestream, JoJo confirmed she had her teeth done. “Why are my teeth so white? Because I picked out the whitest color,” she said during the live. “Are they veneers? Yes, they are veneers. My chompers.”

Another celebrity who has opened up about getting the procedure done is Hilary Duff.

The former Disney star got veneers after chipping her “two front teeth” on a microphone, she reportedly told Jane Magazine in 2007.

“I was really sick as a kid and constantly on antibiotics, so my teeth aren’t the strongest, and I kept chipping them on the microphone. One show, I literally spit half of my two front teeth out,” she revealed. “I was in some small town in the Northeast, at, like, the only dentist. It was 6 o’clock in the morning, and I had a whole day of work planned. So they bonded my teeth. Then there was a crowd waiting for me outside. I was so embarrassed….”

She said, “Anyway, when I got to L.A., I got veneers. But it’s like, why is it people’s business?”

JoJo and Hilary aren’t the only celebrities who’ve received veneers, as it’s become pretty common for stars to change up their smiles. Below, we’ve compiled a list of celebrities who have openly acknowledged undergoing the procedure, along with some stars who have not publicly discussed it but are widely believed by dental professionals to have had it done.

Scroll through our gallery below to see celebrities before-and-after veneer photos:

