Celebrities, they love fairy romance novels just like us! All of Sarah J. Maas‘ novels have gained immense global popularity, prompting stars to laud the romantasy author’s books. Keep reading for a list of all the celebs who have read a Maas book or two.

One celebrity that revealed she was reading A Court of Thorns and Roses, Maas’ second book series, is the one and only Megan Fox.

“I read a lot of metaphysical books but right now I’m reading that new like adult version of Twilight book that’s out… it’s like an erotic fairy book,” the Jennifer’s Body actress revealed during an episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast from March 2024. “I’m loving it. I haven’t gotten to the horny part yet but I know that I’m gonna get there because I know that he has like the ability to bind her energetically with magic and I’m already like, I’m here for that.”

One celebrity that is a huge fantasy girlie is none other than Margot Robbie, a.k.a. Barbie herself.

“I love fantasy novels. I’m reading Lirael right now a series of books by Garth Nix that I’m really into,” she told Nerdist in July 2023. “I read a lot of fantasy novels.”

While she’s never publicly confirmed that she’s read a Maas book, the Barbie actress was spotted getting coffee with the fantasy author herself in New York City in March 2024 — so we feel as if that’s confirmation enough. Some fans even think that the two might have been meeting up to talk about possibly collaborating for an upcoming live action adaptation of one of Maas’ books.

While we don’t know what the two were chatting about, we want to believe the two may well have been discussing turning one of Maas’ books into a movie with Margot at the helm!

Margot and Megan aren’t the only Maas celebrity fans either, and you may be surprised by how many there are! Scroll through our gallery below to uncover a list of all of the celebrities who have read a Maas novel, which include ACOTAR, Throne of Glass and Crescent City.

