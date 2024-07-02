Having your relationship in the public eye for all to judge is not for the faint of heart. Which is why some celebrities prefer to keep their love lives under wraps. However, there are some stars that take it one step further! Instead of dealing with all the heartache, some of your favorite A-list personalities prefer to stay single.

Keep reading to find out which well-known names enjoy the single Pringle life below.

Not every celebrity relationship utterly crashes and burns in front of their fans, but there are some that have taken a pause on love.

After an 8 year on-again-off-again romance, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber officially called it quits in spring 2018. Their exhausting relationship probably would’ve made most people give up on pursuing a significant other, like, ever again.

Following their split, the singer revealed that the single life is one that she enjoys. “I’ve been super, super single for two years,” she shared on “The Zach Sang Show” in October 2020. “I’ve been having way too much fun being on my own. It sucked for the first year, I was like, ‘I just want to cuddle. I just want to watch something and be adored.’ But now it feels good, it feels awesome.”

While the 31-year-old had come to terms with being solo, she didn’t completely give up on love.

“I never want to lose the sense of love that I imagine it to be. I don’t want to be jaded or bitter from anything,” the “hopeless romantic” shared to the host. “I believe that it exists. I’m happy waiting for that for however long it takes because we’re going to be doing this forever.”

With that being said, it’s a good thing she didn’t close that door completely! In 2023, it was revealed that Selena had started a relationship with music producer Benny Blanco.

“He is my absolute everything in my heart. Why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. He’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with,” she wrote once their romance became public.

While Selena has had another chance at love, some other stars are taking a break from the whole lovey-dovey thing.

