There are plenty of famous exes in Hollywood who are supportive of their former flames’ new relationships.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have cleared the air about their coparenting dynamic amid his romance with Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess.

“For people that need or want clarification. Megan and I get along great,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor wrote via his Instagram Story in July 2021 about his ex, who filed for divorce from him in November 2020. “Neither of us are sending petty digs to each other. We both work really hard to get along and coparent well for our kids. Now stay safe and spread kindness and love.”

The Transformers actress showed she was on the same page as Brian, with whom she shares three sons — Noah, Bodhi and Journey, earlier that day after he shared a sweet photo from his trip to Disney World with Sharna.

“It’s been a really long time since I’ve been with someone I can truly share life with,” he captioned the adorable snapshot. Megan gushed in the comments, “Grateful for Sharna,” to which the Australian dancer responded with heart emojis. For her part, the Jennifer’s Body actress has moved on with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

Miranda Kerr and Katy Perry are known to have a very sweet friendship following the model’s divorce from Orlando Bloom in 2013. The former couple share son Flynn. The “Dark Horse” singer got engaged to the Pirates of the Caribbean actor on Valentine’s Day 2019, and they welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, in August 2020.

Miranda is now married to husband Evan Spiegel, and they share sons Hart and Myles. The Victoria’s Secret angel gushed over Orlando and Katy’s relationship during an appearance on Drew Barrymore’s talk show in 2020.

“I adore Katy, and I just feel so happy that Orlando has found someone that makes his heart so happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is just the most important thing,” Miranda said. “I’m just so grateful that Orlando and Katy found each other, and I’m so grateful that I found my incredible husband [Evan Spiegel] and just that we all really respect each other.”

Keep scrolling to see more celebrities who are supportive of the ex’s new relationships!

