It happens — a celebrity gets casted in a role and later down the line comes to regret it. But which actors actually ended up hating their roles after the fact?

We’re sure the first star you thought of was Robert Pattinson. He has stated in multiple interviews that he disliked his character of Edward in the Twilight Saga movies so much, comparing him to “an axe murderer.” He once stated in an interview with E! News that he thought Stephenie Meyers, author of the books, was “mad.” LOL!

“When I read it, I was convinced Stephenie was convinced she was Bella, and it was like it was a book that wasn’t supposed to be published. It was like reading her sexual fantasy, especially when she said it was based on a dream,” he said. “Like some things about Edward are so specific, I was just convinced, like, ‘This woman is mad. She’s completely mad and she’s in love with her own fictional creation.’ And sometimes you would feel uncomfortable reading this thing.”

He also explained his utter bewilderment over the romance between Edward and Bella in an interview with Buzzfeed. “When you put the bare facts out, he tells her, ‘I killed 40 or 50 people and I want to kill you so much. Every single day, every moment I’m with I’m wanting to kill you.’ And she’s like, ‘I don’t care. I love you.’ And it’s like, well there’s definitely something wrong with her and there’s obviously something wrong with me.”

And when asked by Moviefone if he would be a fan of Twilight if he didn’t star in it, Robert simply said: “I think I am a judgmental and cynical person who would just mindlessly hate it without having seen anything; I just think I’m a bad person.” Rob, tell us how you really feel!

Scroll through our gallery bellow for more actors who hated (or barely tolerated!) their past movie roles.

