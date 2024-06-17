Raya who? J-14′s playing celebrity cupid now! That’s right, we’re tired of seeing our favorite stars getting into messy, public breakups — so we have decided to take matters into our own hands. Here’s a list of celebrities who we think should just shut up and date each other already.

Listen, we know how difficult it is to date as regular people with regular lives, so we can’t even imagine how hard it is to date in the public eye. J-14 would like to clarify we’re not judging these stars and their ill-fated love lives, but we do think they may need a small push in the right direction.

Besides, some of our favorite celebrity couples have come together thanks to fan shipping … Well, sort of. Before Tom Holland and Zendaya got together, fans pleaded for the two Spider-Man stars to give it a shot.

The actors started off as friends when they worked together on set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 — and now they’re one of Hollywood’s cutest couples! Are fan edits to thank? Probably not — but for the sake of this article, maybe.

“We are friends,” Zendaya told Variety in August 2017 (ohm if only she knew). “He’s a great dude. He’s literally one of my best friends. This past how many months we’ve had to do press tours together. There’s very few people that will understand what that’s like at 20 years old.”

The following year, Tom and Zendaya were packing on the PDA, in photos obtained by Page Six.

“The biggest way [she helped] is just companionship, you know, like two friends coming together, like experiencing this world, going through the same problems at the same time, having a shoulder to cry on,” Tom told the Associated Press in December 2021 about his loving girlfriend.

Since then, the two have continued to openly praise one another and support each other’s ventures. In May 2024, Zendaya was spotted leaving with Tom after his Broadway performance of Romeo & Juliet. The Euphoria star stepped out of the spotlight to give her beau his moment to shine, which was so sweet to see!

OK, enough of Tomdaya (for now) — keep reading for J-14‘s official list of stars who we think should be in a relationship.

