What do Noah Schnapp and have in common? They both have twins! That’s right, and they’re not the only celebrities with a twin who prefers to stay out of the limelight.

While they’re both actors, Peyton List and her twin brother Spencer List are super close and she often calls him her “built-in best friend.”

“The biggest benefit of being a twin is I am able to understand guys since I’m around one all the time,” she told Sweety High in 2016. “Also I have a built-in best friend. We can always go to each other with anything and I trust him more than anyone.”

The School Spirits actress also revealed the twins can understand each other with only a few words.

“I feel we will always have a deeper connection and we can read each other without saying anything,” she added. “I don’t know if that is because we have spent so much time together our entire lives or because we are twins.”

On top of that, her brother may also be the reason behind her relationship with boyfriend Jacob Bertrand! While both Cobra Kai stars have shared the screen several times, Jacob was often in close proximity to Peyton due to his close friendship with Spencer.

“I met her when I was 15, and I was actually tight friends with her brother Spencer,” Jacob told TMZ in March 2022. “That’s kind of awkward to be like, ‘Hey man, I like your sister.’”

ICYMI, Peyton plays Tory Nichols on Cobra Kai, while Jacob plays Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz.

“We met on The Swap, it was a Disney movie we did,” Jacob said on the “Straw Hat Movies” podcast in July 2024. “I had a huge crush on her. She was 18 at the time, I think, and my 15-year old brain was like, ‘Well this is impossible, like this is not gonna happen, like she’s insanely attractive and I’m a little boy.”

