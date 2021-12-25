Oh, baby — these celebrity kids are growing up so fast! Throughout 2021, tons of stars showed off the sweetest photos of their kids.

Gigi Hadid, for one, may have welcomed daughter Khai with Zayn Malik in September 2020, but she started to speak publicly about motherhood this year.

“I think they knew that I have that animal in me,” the model said of her family during a February 2021 interview with Vogue. Throughout the profile — Gigi’s first since giving birth — she recalled her foray into motherhood and what it’s like being a first-time mom.

“I know my mom and Zayn and Bella [Hadid] were proud of me, but at certain points I saw each of them in terror,” she recalled. “Afterward, Z and I looked at each other and were like, ‘We can have some time before we do that again.’”

As fans know, the former couple, who split in October 2021, have opted to keep their daughter out of the public eye and only post the rare photo of Khai on social media. “I have friends who are public figures and that’s how they’ve gone about it, and I see their kids really blossom in a different way,” Gigi explained in the Vogue interview.

While Gigi likes to protect her daughter’s privacy, Meghan Trainor has no problem sharing snaps of her son, Riley, with actor Daryl Sabara. The couple welcomed their baby boy in February 2021 and have posted tons of pictures of him ever since.

Months after welcoming Riley to the world, the “All About That Bass” songstress revealed that he had a “terrifying” birth.

“It was one of those horror stories where he didn’t cry,” she recalled on Today in June 2021. “He didn’t make noise when he came out. I was like, ‘Why isn’t he crying?’ Then they told me he was having breathing issues. … It was definitely a rough start. But we’re so lucky we got to bring him home after five days.”

Nearly a month later, during a separate appearance on the talk show, Meghan gushed over motherhood.

“If I walk in a room, he just lights up, [he has] the biggest smile,” she said on Today in July 2021. “Nobody told me he’s gonna love you so much and light up when you walk in a room. You’re like, ‘Oh my goodness. We’re his everything.’”

