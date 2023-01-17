New year, new relationships! 2023 is already looking like it might be the year of romance with so many celebrities announcing their new partners. Keep reading to uncover all of the stars who started dating in ​2023.

One of the biggest surprises in 2023 was the soft launch of Chase Stokes‘ relationship with country pop queen Kelsea Ballerini. Chase uploaded an Instagram carousel post on January 13, which featured one snapshot of what appeared to be him and Kelsea getting cozy at a football game together. He also tagged Kelsea in the picture.

“Lil recap,” he captioned his post, to which the “half of my hometown” artist commented, “Go vols” with a monkey-covering-eyes emoji, referring to the Tennessee Volunteers team.

Following his Instagram post, Kelsea fueled even more romance rumors after posting her own Instagram photo carousel.

Of the photos the singer-songwriter shared, one pic included Chase tagged as the photographer. She leaned in for a close-up with a grinning face while wearing a Tennessee Vol’s baseball cap reading “Knoxville” on it, in honor of her hometown.

A few days later, Kelsea responded to the rumors in a TikTok which included a screenshot from the gossip site DeuxMoi that featured comments about her alleged relationship. “I know, I know, I know,” she said via a TikTok clip on January 16. “Stop reading, stop reading. Stop looking. But what is happening, guys. What? Let’s not do this.”

Another new relationship that made headlines this year was Selena Gomez and The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart. On January 17, Us Weekly was the first to break the news that the two have been “quietly dating.”

The Disney Channel alum and famous musician “aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs,” an insider told Us Weekly. The couple are “very casual and low-key,” and “go bowling and to the movies” for their date nights, the source added.

Prior to Selena’s new relationship, the “Lose You to Love Me” songstress often spoke about being single and not needing a man in her life. “I am single and I‘m totally cool with that. There are a lot of positives to being single and it’s about enjoying them when you’re in that stage of life,” she told New magazine in 2020.

Scroll through the gallery to see all of the celebrity couples that announced their relationships in 2023.

